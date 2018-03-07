The Real Reason Julianne Hough Dyed Her Hair Red

Julianne Hough is no stranger to the salon chair.

The former Dancing With the Stars judge has seen the full color spectrum, going from brunette to as far as icy-platinum blonde. Although we've seen the Safe Haven actress sport many variations of blond, she has never tried fiery locks…'til now.

In February, Julianne debuted new red tresses on Instagram, captioning the photo with: "I've seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me."

While speaking to E! News about AbbVie and SpeakENDO, an online resource for Endometriosis, which Julianne was diagnosed with 10 years ago, the actress-dancer also opened up about her ever-changing hair—and how red is a true reflection of where she is in life right now.