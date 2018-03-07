Get a Glimpse at Paris Jackson's Flirty First Movie Role in Gringo

From pop royalty icon to model and now to actress, Paris Jackson is proving to the world she can do it all!

The 19-year-old is starring in her first movie, Gringo, Nash Edgerton's upcoming action-comedy film for Amazon Studios.

Jackson plays a sexy bad girl Penny who convinces guitar store employee Miles (Harry Treadaway) to head to Mexico for a dangerous job to grab some drugs for $20,000.

In the scene, the sultry star walks into a deserted guitar show and demands the reluctant drug mule to help her with the big task of bringing back a marijuana pill that's going to change the game.

"Are you in or out? Don't be a p--sy," says the punky ingénue in her debut movie role.