From Gigi Hadid to Hailey Baldwin: 10 Celebrities Who Went From Model to Host

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 5:00 AM
Sunday marks the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Hailey Baldwin is this year's host.
The 21-year-old supermodel will m.c. the event with DJ Khaled in Los Angeles. Together, they'll introduce performances by top artists, including Bon Jovi, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and Innovator Award honoree Chance the Rapper.
However, Baldwin isn't the first supermodel to take on a hosting gig. While some models have served as one-time hosts for annual events, others have hosted entire TV series. Gigi Hadid, for instance, hosted the 2016 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards while Heidi Klum has hosted Project Runway for 16 seasons.
To see which other celebrities have moved from model to m.c., click on the gallery.
The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs Mar. 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.
Viewers will be able to tune into the show on TBS, TNT and truTV.
