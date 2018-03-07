Adam Levine Shares Sweet Daddy-Daughter Photo with Dusty Rose After the Birth of Gio Grace

GADE / BACKGRID
Adam Levine may be a dad-of-two as of last month, but the musician is still getting in some quality time with his first born.
The 38-year-old Maroon 5 frontman posted an adorable photo to his Instagram account today while on a walk with his 1-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose. In the pic, the two can be seen taking a stroll hand-in-hand.
"You and me baby..." he captioned the image.
Adam has talked a great deal about his daughter in the past, including during an interview with Jimmy Fallon in 2017, just months after her birth.
"It's so fun," Adam gushed when discussing the topic of fatherhood. "I do new stuff all the time, and it's constantly entertaining. It's the greatest thing in the world."
As E! News previously reported, Adam and his Victoria's Secret model wife, Behati Prinsloo, welcomed baby No. 2, daughter Gio Grace, into the world on February 15.
The famous couple first announced they were expecting their second child in September. At the time, Behati took to Instagram to share a pic of her growing baby bump, writing, "ROUND 2."
Later, Adam revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that they were expecting another little girl, giving their eldest daughter a baby sister.
And Despite enjoying the time with his two little ones, Adam is already certain that the couple will continue to grow their family.
"I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos," Adam told Ellen, adding that his 28-year-old wife feels the same. "She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies."
Whatever the case may be, we love seeing these sweet daddy-daughter moments!