PrettyLittleThing's New Collection Encourages Women to Love the Skin They're In

Instagram influencers Kimmy Maxx and Catherine Li have teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to promote body positivity through their new collection, "Second Skin".
The models are encouraging their thousands of Instagram followers to love their bodies, regardless of size. More importantly, the fashionable ladies want women to feel confident in the form-fitting and fresh styles that are making headlines this spring season.
PrettyLittleThing's new "Second Skin" collection is all about that: embracing women to feel comfortable in their silhouettes. The collection features figure hugging fits and sculpting styles that are based on a stripped back, tonal colour palette.
Mauve Maven
Strike a pose in this mauve midaxi-length dress that hugs all your curves.
Golden Girl
Sparkle and shine in shimmery champagne-colored leggings paired with a white crop top.
Blue Beauty
This crop top and pencil skirt is the perfect mix of sugar, spice and everything nice.
Model Beauty
This body-con dress is nothing short of flattering with it's scoop cutout on the back and can be easily accessorized for a girl's night out.
Positively Glowing
Show a little skin in this off-the-shoulder cream dress.
Runway Ready
Embrace your second skin in this taupe long-sleeve dress, with a cute ruched design on the skirt.
Dress to Impress
This button-down body-con dress is perfect for the daytime or accessorize it with your favorite heels for a night out on the town.
Flirty and Fun
Make the sidewalk your runway in this dusky blue jumpsuit.
Flaunt It
Nude has never looked so good. Flaunt your curves in this body-con dress with a mock neck and 3/4 sleeve design.
Flair for Style
This slimming dress accentuates all the right places with its scoop neckline and dusky blue color.
Dazzlingly Bright
This midaxi skirt flatters and lengthens any body type and goes perfectly with a bodysuit or your favorite crop top.
Street Style
Stay warm, yet stylish, by topping off this taupe crop top and cropped leggings with a borg lined hoodie.
Athleisure
This season's hottest piece are these stylish cycling shorts, paired with a square neck tank bodysuit.
Glamorous Gal
This mauve-colored lace unitard is a must have for date nights.