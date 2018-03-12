PrettyLittleThing's New Collection Encourages Women to Love the Skin They're In

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 10:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Instagram influencers Kimmy Maxx and Catherine Li have teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to promote body positivity through their new collection, "Second Skin".

The models are encouraging their thousands of Instagram followers to love their bodies, regardless of size. More importantly, the fashionable ladies want women to feel confident in the form-fitting and fresh styles that are making headlines this spring season.

PrettyLittleThing's new "Second Skin" collection is all about that: embracing women to feel comfortable in their silhouettes. The collection features figure hugging fits and sculpting styles that are based on a stripped back, tonal colour palette.

Check out the gallery below to get inspired by these unapologetically fierce females and their Prettylittlething ensembles:

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Mauve Maven

Strike a pose in this mauve midaxi-length dress that hugs all your curves.

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Golden Girl

Sparkle and shine in shimmery champagne-colored leggings paired with a white crop top

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Blue Beauty

This crop top and pencil skirt is the perfect mix of sugar, spice and everything nice. 

Article continues below

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Model Beauty

This body-con dress is nothing short of flattering with it's scoop cutout on the back and can be easily accessorized for a girl's night out.

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Positively Glowing

Show a little skin in this off-the-shoulder cream dress.

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Runway Ready

Embrace your second skin in this taupe long-sleeve dress, with a cute ruched design on the skirt.

Article continues below

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Dress to Impress

This button-down body-con dress is perfect for the daytime or accessorize it with your favorite heels for a night out on the town.

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Flirty and Fun

Make the sidewalk your runway in this dusky blue jumpsuit.

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Flaunt It

Nude has never looked so good. Flaunt your curves in this body-con dress with a mock neck and 3/4 sleeve design.

Article continues below

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Flair for Style

This slimming dress accentuates all the right places with its scoop neckline and dusky blue color.

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Dazzlingly Bright

This midaxi skirt flatters and lengthens any body type and goes perfectly with a bodysuit or your favorite crop top

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Street Style

Stay warm, yet stylish, by topping off this taupe crop top and cropped leggings with a borg lined hoodie

Article continues below

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Athleisure

This season's hottest piece are these stylish cycling shorts, paired with a square neck tank bodysuit.

prettylittlething, second skin

Courtesy of Adam Rindy

Glamorous Gal

This mauve-colored lace unitard is a must have for date nights. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style
Latest News
Michael Cera, Couples

Michael Cera Sparks Wedding Rumors With Gold Band

Good Girls, Retta, Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks

Good Girls' Retta and Mae Whitman on Their Show's Unexpected Timeliness and Becoming Fast Friends on Set

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman Is Out of Rehab Following His DUI Arrest: ''I'm Hoping for Things to Be Right''

Alpha Male Madness, Top 64

Alpha Male Madness 2018: Vote in Round 1 Now

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw Gives a Thumbs Up After Concert Collapse

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Twinning in Their Blue Pumps

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel on How He and His Wife Dealt With Their Son's Surgery: "There Were Secrets We Kept From Each Other"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.