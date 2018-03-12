PrettyLittleThing's New Collection Encourages Women to Love the Skin They're In

Instagram influencers Kimmy Maxx and Catherine Li have teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to promote body positivity through their new collection, "Second Skin".

The models are encouraging their thousands of Instagram followers to love their bodies, regardless of size. More importantly, the fashionable ladies want women to feel confident in the form-fitting and fresh styles that are making headlines this spring season.

PrettyLittleThing's new "Second Skin" collection is all about that: embracing women to feel comfortable in their silhouettes. The collection features figure hugging fits and sculpting styles that are based on a stripped back, tonal colour palette.