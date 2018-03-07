This Is Your Marvel's Jessica Jones Refresher Ahead of Season 2

Somehow it's been almost two and half years since the first season of Marvel's Jessica Jones dropped on Netflix.

You are forgiven if your memory of what happened in the Krysten Ritter-fronted superhero TV series is foggy. It's been a minute. We're here for you. Ahead of the Thursday, March 8 premiere of Marvel's Jessica Jones season two, let's recap things. We're going to go through every integral character to refresh your memory and get you up to speed for season two. Remember, this is a Netflix Marvel show, there are a lot of characters that blip in and out.