The 7 Craziest Things Said by The Real Housewives of Potomac in the Season 3 Trailer

Season three of The Real Housewives of Potomac is nearly upon is, and if the supertease for the season is any indication, the time to stop sleeping on these ladies is now.
While the grande dames of Potomac sometimes get overshadowed by their counterparts in Atlanta, New York City and Beverly Hills, there is no shortage of drama and delicious shade in this first look at the new season, which sees Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Monique Samuels returning, joined by new Housewife Candiace Dillard. (Charrisse Jackson-Jordan will be back in a diminished capacity as Friend of the Housewives.)
And while the entire two-minute video is plenty juicy, with big drama ahead as the ladies try to get to the bottom of Ms. Huger's financial situation and Monique seems on the verge of some sort of breakdown, there are a few moments that stood out to us as perfect highlights of this group of ladies' unique set of charms: namely, throwing shade like nobody's business.
1. "Read my f--king lips: Karen is debt-free and loaded."—Karen, setting the record straight for all the haters. (Though, doth the lady protest too much?)
2. "We've got to do a drive-by."—Gizelle's plan when Ashley mentions talk that Karen doesn't even live in that new house of hers in Great Falls. (The cut to Robyn in a hilarious pizza man disguise is inspired and well worth the price of admission alone.)
3. "She woke up in a ditch."—Gizelle, talking about Monique, we think.
4. "Y'all ain't no friends of mine to sit there and say that you're concerned, but I'm throwing shade and I'm throwing hate and I'm throwing lies. That's what y'all do. Bottom-behind tricks!"—Monique, introducing us to our newest favorite insult.
5. "You are the dizziest bitch sitting at the table."—Karen, introducing us to our second-favorite new insult.
6. "Back up and get out of my face before I choke you out with this umbrella."—Monique, getting real.
7. "Jesus, there has been no love in the journey."—Gizelle, getting even realer.
Check out the supertease above!
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns for season three on Sunday, April 1 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
