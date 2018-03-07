Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Leggings: How to Get Your Hands on Them

by Diana Marti | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 11:17 AM
Not that Jennifer Lopez needs the motivation to work out, but we're sure that things super cute leggings help.
The "Amor, Amor, Amor" singer can't stop raving about Niyama Sol's leggings and her excitement every time she gets a package from the company.
Today, J.Lo took to Instagram to share two photos of herself in a white sports bra and asymmetrical grey and white leggings with hints of red by her favorite athletic wear brand.
"Up and at ‘em rise and shine... about to get in this workout in my new leggings...Thanks @niyamasol !!!! #gettingitin," she writes.
In December she received an early Christmas gift from the Niyama Sol and she couldn't have been happier.
If you want Jennifer's exact look, the leggings she's rocking in today's post are the Vivienne Endless Leggings, $92. Other colors and styles are also available at TruFusion.
Niyamasol.com
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!