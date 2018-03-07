How Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Rings for Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin Compare

Season 22 of The Bachelor is officially over.

On The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, we saw Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. reunite for the first time after he called off their engagement. In case you missed Monday's finale, Arie proposed to Becca and then later broke up with her in hopes of reuniting with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Arie and Lauren then did reunite and got engaged on After the Final Rose on Tuesday.

So now that Arie and Lauren are engaged and Becca is officially the next Bachelorette star, were bringing you a close-up look at Arie's engagement rings for Lauren and Becca.