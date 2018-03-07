How Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Rings for Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin Compare

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 11:09 AM
Season 22 of The Bachelor is officially over.
On The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, we saw Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. reunite for the first time after he called off their engagement. In case you missed Monday's finale, Arie proposed to Becca and then later broke up with her in hopes of reuniting with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Arie and Lauren then did reunite and got engaged on After the Final Rose on Tuesday.
So now that Arie and Lauren are engaged and Becca is officially the next Bachelorette star, were bringing you a close-up look at Arie's engagement rings for Lauren and Becca.
ABC
On Monday's finale episode, we saw Arie get down on one knee and propose to Becca with a Neil Lane ring. E! News confirmed earlier this week that Arie proposed to Becca with a three-carat oval diamond sparkler.
"It's very feminine with a gentle look and soft edges," designer Neil Lane told People. "It has my signature detail under the gallery and lots of little diamonds that make it sparkle. It has a vintage look but with soft and feminine touches."
Neil also shared this interesting tidbit about Arie's ring choice: "He really liked this one ring he felt would be perfect for Becca, but he kept coming back to this other ring, which was completely different, and saying how it would be perfect for this other girl. He was very indecisive and there was a hesitation — and he took the process very, very seriously."
Neil Lane
After his breakup with Becca, Arie reunited with Lauren and the two got engaged on Tuesday night. For Lauren, Arie chose a 3.65 carat Neil Lane ring that features a cushion cut center stone and a halo of diamonds. The ring also includes 170 smaller round brilliant diamonds and two baguette diamonds.
"This is one of the most intricate ring designs I have ever done for The Bachelor, which is appropriate as this is also the most intricate and intriguing finale I've ever been involved with," Neil told E! News. "But I believe in doing whatever it takes to find love."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!