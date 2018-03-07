Chrissy Teigen Mourns the Death of Her Dog Puddy: "My Heart Aches"

They say a dog is man's best friend—and that definitely rings true for Chrissy Teigen and her family.

Sadly, today Teigen had to say goodbye to her beloved and oldest canine friend, Puddy.

The pregnant model lovingly referred to the bulldog as her "first born," since the pup was with her and John Legend long before baby Luna was born. The oldest pup is survived by Pablo the bulldog, Penny the frenchie and Pippa the frenchie.

Naturally, the Lip Sync Battle commentator took to social media to share her heartfelt messages for her late friend. Read some of her posts in memory of Puddy below: