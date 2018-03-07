Serena Williams Invites Fans to Wear an "S" Pin to Celebrate Her "Comeback"

Serena Williams is making her return to the tennis courts just in time for International Women's Day.

The new mom told her followers on Instagram, "This Thursday I will start playing tennis again professionally for the first time since giving birth to my daughter." So, in homage to both her comeback and her charity, which supports the Yetunde Price Resource center, the tennis champion has created a gold-toned "S" pin.

Fans who attend her matches at Indian Wells and in Miami are encouraged to join Williams on her "long journey back" by picking up the pin at her booth and wearing it when she plays.