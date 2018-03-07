Kim Kardashian Recalls Spying on Madonna as a Kid

Kim Kardashian was once next door neighbors with Madonna.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a childhood memory with the singer at the MDNA x KKW Beauty event on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

During their conversation with Kandee Johnson, Kim revealed that while growing up in L.A. she lived next door to Madonna's manager.

"She, at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up," Kim said (via People). The KKW Beauty founder went on to share that she and sister Kourtney Kardashian would walk her next door neighbor's dog and when they went over to the house, they would see Madonna.

"We were shaking," Kim recalled.