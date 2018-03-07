Kim Kardashian Recalls Spying on Madonna as a Kid

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 10:22 AM
Kim Kardashian was once next door neighbors with Madonna.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a childhood memory with the singer at the MDNA x KKW Beauty event on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
During their conversation with Kandee Johnson, Kim revealed that while growing up in L.A. she lived next door to Madonna's manager.
"She, at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up," Kim said (via People). The KKW Beauty founder went on to share that she and sister Kourtney Kardashian would walk her next door neighbor's dog and when they went over to the house, they would see Madonna.
"We were shaking," Kim recalled.
In addition to receiving some jewelry from Madonna, Kim and her BFF also got to watch Madonna film her music video "Cherish" in 1989.
"My best friend Allison Azoff and I were at her parent's beach house and we went outside hearing music and saw you on the beach filming," Kim shared with Madonna. "We sat there all day and watched you and the team let us and we sat there on the little stairs and we were mesmerized and we just talk about it all the time."
Kim, who would've been around nine at the time, called the experience the "best memory ever."
While at the event on Tuesday, Madonna shared a selfie with Kim on Instagram. "Thank you @kimkardashian and all the folks @mdnaskin," she captioned the post.
This comes just days after Kim and Madonna were spotted hanging out at the singer's 2018 Oscars after-party, where the duo posed for a photo with Cardi B.
