Queer Eye's Tom and Abby Restore Our Faith in Love by Getting Back Together

Love isn't dead after all!
A week after Queer Eye contestant Tom Jackson told fans he didn't win back his ex-wife Abby from the show, he revived viewers' faith in love by announcing the two are back together.
"So happy to say that Abby and I are reunited," he tweeted on Tuesday along with a photo of the happy couple. "We've loved each other for many years and we want to spend the rest of our lives together!!!!!!!!"
Even the Netflix show was excited about the news.
"PLOT TWIST! Tom is off the market because he's BACK WITH ABBY," the show's Twitter account posted. "We can't handle this emotional rollercoaster."
Fans met Tom in the first episode of the rebooted series called "You Can't Fix Ugly." They fell in love with his beard and fondness for redneck margaritas and rooted for him to reconcile with his ex.
"I love Abby more than anything," he said at one point during the show. "She says she loves me. I know I love her. You'll have to ask her why she's not with me."
The two attended a car show together and Abby agreed to go on a second date. So, fans were shocked when Tom announced on Feb. 27 that their relationship did not work out.
"I just watched the episode for about the 20th time. I cry like a baby ever[y] time I watch it," he tweeted. "Just to let the world know, Abby and I are no longer together. She will always be the love of my life. I will always love her more than anything!!!!!!!"
Tom had also posted photos of the two of them in the days leading up to the announcement.
"This is me and Abby when we got married," he tweeted alongside a photo from their wedding day. "The happiest day of my life. Other than the day Katie and Chandler were born."
This isn't the only fairytale ending to come from the series. Last week, the show announced that former contestant AJ was now engaged.
"WE'VE GOT SOME NEWS THAT WILL MAKE YOUR WEEK!" the show's official Twitter account stated. "AJ AND DREY ARE ENGAGED. OUR GAY HEARTS ARE EXPLODING."
Congratulations to all the happy couples!