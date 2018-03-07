Demi Lovato Is Happily Single—and Ready to Slide Into Your DMs

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 7:25 AM

Demi Lovato, InStyle

Carter Smith/InStyle

Demi Lovato is giving her heart a break—for now, at least.

Gracing the April cover of InStyle (on newsstands March 16), the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer—who is currently on tour with DJ Khaled—speaks about adjusting to life as a single woman in her twenties. "I'm not suffering because I'm alone. There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn't learning about myself," says Lovato, who recently reconnected with her ex, Wilmer Valderrama. "Now I'm learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want."

Lovato is open to dating both men and women. "I'm very fluid, and I think love is love. You can find it in any gender," she argues. "I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want."

"I'm normally the first one to make the move. I'm always the one who says, 'Let me get your number,'" adds Lovato, who uses an online dating app. "Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram."

Photos

Demi Lovato Through the Years

Whomever she dates next has to "treat me like a queen," she says.

A year ago, Lovato was linked to MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos. "There's something attractive about being so driven and risking it all for something you love," she says. But when it comes to her romantic relationships, Lovato is more of a lover than a fighter. "I'm more of a discusser. I'll argue," the pop star admits with a wink. "But life's too short for drama."

For more from Lovato's cover story, pick up the April issue of InStyle.

