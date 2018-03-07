Daisy Ridley Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Never-Before-Seen Footage

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be available digitally March 13, and only E! News has an exclusive first look at Daisy Ridley taking fans behind the scenes of the $1.3 billion blockbuster.

In never-before-seen footage, Rey (Ridley) harnesses the Force on the deserted island of Ahch-To, where she struggles to find the balance between the Dark and the Light. "Something inside me has always been there," she says, "and now it's awake." Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) offers little help, due to his issues with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), leaving Rey to her own devices.