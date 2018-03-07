EXCLUSIVE!

Daisy Ridley Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Never-Before-Seen Footage

Wed., Mar. 7, 2018

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be available digitally March 13, and only E! News has an exclusive first look at Daisy Ridley taking fans behind the scenes of the $1.3 billion blockbuster.

In never-before-seen footage, Rey (Ridley) harnesses the Force on the deserted island of Ahch-To, where she struggles to find the balance between the Dark and the Light. "Something inside me has always been there," she says, "and now it's awake." Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) offers little help, due to his issues with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), leaving Rey to her own devices.

As Ridley explains in one of the bonus features (available on Blu-ray March 27), "She doesn't see herself as this thing. People talk about her potential and all this stuff, and she says, you know, 'I'm scared about what I'm feeling.' What I've always loved about her is that she tries to see the good in things and she's hopeful, and she hopes that what she thinks is there is there." Watch the clip to see what writer/director Rian Johnson has to say about Rey's internal conflict.

The Blu-ray and digital release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi features over two hours of bonus footage—including a feature-length documentary called The Director and the Jedi, which promises an "intimate and personal journey" that follows Johnson during the film's production.

The releases also feature 14 deleted scenes, with optional commentary from Johnson.

