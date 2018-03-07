Arie Luyendyk Jr.: I Filmed My Bachelor Breakup So Becca Kufrin Could Be The Bachelorette

The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. did himself no favors by having his breakup with Becca Kufrin filmed for TV, but he thinks he did his ex-fiance one.

"I really wanted everyone to know that this was on me," Arie told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. "This was my fault, and I felt like filming that would let people know that, that if there were any questions on the breakup, those would be squashed if they saw the breakup. And I wanted her that opportunity, honestly, I wanted her that opportunity to be the potential Bachelorette."

It worked? Becca is the next star of The Bachelorette, she met five of her suitors during the second part of The Bachelor finale after she came face-to-face with Arie for the first time since their on-screen breakup. Arie said he hoped their encounter game her "closure."