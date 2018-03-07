Adam Rippon Addresses Those Johnny Weir Jealousy Rumors

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 6:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Are there icy feelings between Adam Rippon and Johnny Weir? The bronze medalist addressed the rumors on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Back in February, Page Six claimed the figure skating commentator was jealous of Rippon for all the attention he was getting at the Winter Games. During Rippon's guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a caller asked him if he thought the reports were true.

"Um, maybe," Rippon said, clenching his teeth. "I think maybe. But you know what? I'm not coming for his job. I'm not coming for his gig." 

In fact, Rippon said the two Olympians had very little contact in Pyeongchang.

"We didn't really have any interactions," he added. "Like, we've always reached out to each other, and I've always, liked, thanked him because I kind of feel like, he kind of, like, helped make my way a little bit easier."

Both athletes are openly gay.

Adam Rippon Finally Meets His Crush Shawn Mendes at the 2018 Oscars

Johnny Weir, Adam Rippon

Getty Images

Thankfully, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville was also there to make sense of the situation. 

"But it's like when there's a new Housewife, everyone gets a little jealous," she said. That's all it is."

Even though Rippon said he isn't out for Weir's commentator job, host Andy Cohen asked him if he'd ever want to be a sports announcer in the future.

"No, I want to do something else," Rippon said. When asked what exactly that something else would be, he said, "I don't know. I really love being here and drinking."

Watch the video to see Rippon address the jealousy rumors.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Olympics , Watch What Happens Live , Johnny Weir
Latest News
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin

The Crazy Timeline of The Bachelor's Most Shocking Proposal, Breakup and Engagement...Ever

Demi Lovato, InStyle

Demi Lovato Is Happily Single—and Ready to Slide Into Your DMs

Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan Trash-Talks Blake Shelton on Late Night

Blue's Clues

A Blue's Clues Reboot: Why Nickelodeon's TV Remake and Revival Fever Makes the Most Sense

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Understand Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is in Such a Rush to Get Married

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars the Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Never-Before-Seen Footage

Becca, ARIE LUYENDYK JR., The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr.: I Filmed My Bachelor Breakup So Becca Kufrin Could Be The Bachelorette

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -