Bachelor Nation Reacts to Becca Kufrin Becoming the Next Bachelorette

It's time for Becca Kufrin to have a second chance at love.

During tonight's live edition of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Chris Harrison revealed big news regarding the future of the franchise.

In case you missed the big announcement, get ready for a spoiler!

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s ex-fiancée has been named the next Bachelorette. In fact, during tonight's show, Becca was able to meet five of her suitors. Talk about a week to remember!

So what did Bachelor Nation think of the choice? Believe it or not, past Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants were overwhelmingly supportive of the decision.