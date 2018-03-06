The Bachelor's Becca Kufrin Donating Her $6,000 Venmo Donations to Stand Up to Cancer

Becca Kufrin is turning her heartbreak into something good.

One day after Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended his engagement to the publicist, ordinary viewers wanted to do something to show their support for the newly single Bachelor star.

As a result, strangers decided to use the mobile payment app Venmo to send Becca money for food and booze.

During Tuesday night's live episode of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Chris Harrison revealed more than $6,000 had been raised. And no, Becca couldn't believe it.

"I don't even know what to think," she shared with the audience. "I love my wine don't get me wrong, but I don't think I can drink that much. I don't know."

When Chris asked what she is going to do with all the money, Becca had an idea that surprised some of Bachelor Nation.

"Donate it!" she declared. "Give it to some cause that needs it. Stand Up to Cancer."

Chris then announced that The Bachelor will match the donations leaving Becca more than impressed. "That makes me so happy. You know, this is a terrible situation that happened," she shared. Chris added, "Some good will come out of it."

Later on in the show, Chris would also reveal ABC's next Bachelorette. Any guesses before we spoil away?

Congratulations are in order for Becca herself who had the opportunity to meet some of the season's newest contestants before tonight's live event ended.

Safe to say this was a week Becca will remember for a long time to come.

Watch all the memorable moments when The Bachelor: After the Final Rose airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. And to learn more about Stand Up to Cancer, visit their website today.

