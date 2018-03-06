Tommy Lee Posts Photo of Bloodied Lip After Alleged Fight with Son Brandon

Tensions are flying high between Tommy Lee and his son Brandon.

According to TMZ, a physical altercation allegedly broke out between Tommy and his 21-year-old son last night. No arrests were made, however Tommy was transported to a nearby hospital after his son allegedly gave him a fat lip.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirms to E! News that they did in fact respond to Tommy's Calabasas home at roughly 10:50 p.m. last evening for an assault call.

Tommy posted a photo of his bleeding face today on social media, writing, "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!" The post has since been deleted.