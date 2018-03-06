Tommy Lee Posts Photo of Bloodied Lip After Alleged Fight with Son Brandon

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Tensions are flying high between Tommy Lee and his son Brandon.
According to TMZ, a physical altercation allegedly broke out between Tommy and his 21-year-old son last night. No arrests were made, however Tommy was transported to a nearby hospital after his son allegedly gave him a fat lip.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirms to E! News that they did in fact respond to Tommy's Calabasas home at roughly 10:50 p.m. last evening for an assault call.
Tommy posted a photo of his bleeding face today on social media, writing, "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!" The post has since been deleted.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions
Brandon, who is the son of Tommy and Pamela Anderson, tells TMZ that his dad was drunk and that he punched him in self-defense.
But in a tweet posted by Tommy in response to the allegations, the musician gives new details on his side of the story, writing, "Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls--t. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth."
The incident comes less than 24 hours after Tommy took to social media last night over an interview his ex-wife, Pamela, recently did with Piers Morgan. In the interview, Pamela stated that Tommy has been abusive during their relationship.
"Think she'd find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s--t," he wrote.
E! News has reached out to Tommy's rep for comment.