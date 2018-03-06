Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Engaged After The Bachelor's Shocking Ending

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is officially engaged. Again.
The Bachelor star and Lauren Burnham are engaged, the couple revealed during the After the Final Rose special on Tuesday night. The engagement comes after the revelation that Arie and Lauren were dating after he originally proposed to Becca Kufrin at the end of Monday nigh't finale, before eventually realizing he had made the wrong decision, leading to a brutal breakup scene.
After it was revealed that Lauren gave Arie a "second chance" after he came to see her at her parents' house in Virginia Beach following his split with Becca, Arie dropped down on one knee during the live special.
"I have made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you. I can't imagine a life without you. You have shown me a love that is patient, a love that is kind, and I truly believe you are my soul mate," Arie said. "I'm ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. Good and bad. I love you so much. And I want to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago."
When he finally popped the question, Lauren's answer was a simple "definitely!"
Always ready with the perfect thing to say, host Chris Harrison congratulate the couple and then said, "I hope this engagement lasts a longer time!"
As for how the newly engaged couple will celebrate, Arie revealed earlier in the special, "We're going on a little vacation. We're going to get out of the country for a little bit and then Lauren is going to move to Arizona."
Of course, Harrison asked Lauren how she was feeling given all of the controversy surrounding their relationship.
"I've never been more in love with him," Lauren said prior to Arie's proposal. "We're very, very happy." Arie added that in a "crazy" way, the entire experience as made their love "stronger."
When asked if she trusts Arie, Lauren said, "Absolutely. I wouldn't have given it a second chance if I didn't think that."
As for what she loves about the race car driver, Lauren gushed, "I think he is great, but the one thing that is present right now to me is just his bravery and his honesty, and I think that he did an amazing job at handling this whole thing. And he couldn't have gone about it in a more respectful way, and I'm really proud of him."
This is also the second engagement for Lauren, 25, after ending her relationship with her fiance months before deciding to go on The Bachelor.
While Arie initially proposed to Becca, 27, at the end of his finale, which filmed at the end of November, the race car driver/real estate agent let producers know in early January that he had a change of heart and he's been with Lauren ever since.
I feel like I was always hoping you would come back and do this but I never thought you would," Lauren told Arie, who said he was "1000 percent" over Becca.
Arie isn't the first Bachelor to realize post-popping the question that he had made a mistake: In 2009, Jason Mesnick infamously broke up with Melissa Rycroft during the After the Final Rose special, before asking runner-up Molly Malaney for another chance. The couple has been married for eight years and has two kids together, and also appeared during Arie's ATFR special.
Were you shocked by Arie's decision? Do you think Arie and Lauren will last?