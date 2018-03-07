Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and More Set to Perform at 2018 ACM Awards

John Shearer/WireImage
Las Vegas is about to get a little bit more country this spring!
Less than a week after The Academy of Country Music announced that Reba McEntire will host the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, E! News is learning more about who will be attending and performing live.
We are excited to confirm Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett will all perform at the award show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
But wait, there's more!
Florida Georgia Line will join BeBe Rexha onstage for a performance of their crossover hit "Meant to Be."
In addition, Jason Aldean will return to Las Vegas to sing live in front of millions of viewers. As music fans know, the famous city holds a special place in the country singer's heart as he performed at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival at the time of the mass shooting.
Performances aside, the Academy of Country Music recently announced the full list of nominees. All eyes may be on Chris Stapleton who earned the most nominations.
The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer is up for eight awards across five categories including Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.
Find out who wins when the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. only on CBS.