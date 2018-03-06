Get the Oscar Looks for Less: Jennifer Garner, Emma Stone and More

The 2018 Oscars have come and gone, but the glamour will live on.

We'll be talking about the standout style moments for years, with many re-creating the looks for their own special events…sans Hollywood budget. Thankfully, Marie Claire senior fashion editor and E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi broke down Sunday night's best looks—and how to get them for less, in the video above.

If you're ready to walk down the aisle in all white—like the custom Chanel dress Margot Robbie wore, you can score a similar embellished look (which also exposes some leg while it's at it) for a mere $69 from Bloomingdale's.