Get the Oscar Looks for Less: Jennifer Garner, Emma Stone and More

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 5:19 PM

The 2018 Oscars have come and gone, but the glamour will live on.

We'll be talking about the standout style moments for years, with many re-creating the looks for their own special events…sans Hollywood budget. Thankfully, Marie Claire senior fashion editor and E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi broke down Sunday night's best looks—and how to get them for less, in the video above. 

If you're ready to walk down the aisle in all white—like the custom Chanel dress Margot Robbie wore, you can score a similar embellished look (which also exposes some leg while it's at it) for a mere $69 from Bloomingdale's.

Photos

Standout Style Moments From Oscars 2018

ESC: Oscar Dresses for Less

For those who want to make a splash with a bold color, there's no better look to re-create than Jennifer Garner's Versace number. Going bold doesn't mean going for broke. You can scoop up a similar dress at Lulus for just $80. To complete the look, bring in some blue into your shoes, makeup and accessories, but make sure these elements are kept simple, Zanna advised.

Formalwear for women isn't defined by a dress either. For an edgier look, take a page out of Emma Stone's style book and try a pantsuit, like her custom Louis Vuitton ensemble. According to Zanna, the key to this look is great tailoring, and a belted ribbon in a bold color will help the look come together. Better yet, you can cop the look at Lord & Taylor.

ESC: Oscar Dresses for Less

Finally, it wouldn't be an award show red carpet without a sequined gown, and no one did it better than Gal Galdot in Givenchy. While the fabrication—mixing fringe and metallic—of a dress can cost you upwards of thousands of dollars, you can score an Adrianna Papell dress from Macy's for $250!

Whether you're going to a prom, wedding or just on a fancy night out, you can look like a million bucks…without breaking the bank.

RELATED ARTICLE: 6 Life-Saving Products Glam Squads Use on the Oscars Red Carpet

