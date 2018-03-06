Is Emily Maynard Throwing Shade at Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Latest Instagram Post?

It appears that just about everyone is still reeling after last night's intense Bachelor finale, including former Bachelorette star, Emily Maynard.

The 32-year-old North Carolina native posted a photo of her family to Instagram today with a cryptic caption, one that could easily be meant for her ex, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"Times change and thank God for that," she wrote while posing with her husband, Tyler Johnson, and their three kids.

Following the image being uploaded, commenters were quick to point out the possible shade that Emily was throwing at Arie, all while thanking her lucky stars for breaking up with him nearly six years ago.

"This is totally about @ariejr," one user wrote.

"The ultimate mic drop. Boom!!" another said.

In case you forgot, Emily ended things with runner-up Arie prior to a proposal back in 2012 while on the Bachelorette, avoiding the embarrassment of having him get down on one knee—a courtesy that clearly wasn't repeated during last night's episode.

As E! News previously reported, viewers watched in horror as Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin last night, only to break up with the Minneapolis-based publicist later in the episode after saying he was still in love with the runner up, Lauren Burnham. The entire break-up was filmed and aired over a span of 40 long, cringe-worthy minutes.

Back in November, Arie spoke about his first time on the show, revealing to People that Emily had broken his heart.

"It was really hard for me to get over that relationship," he said. "But I learned a lot about myself and how deeply I could love somebody. It made me want to do it again."

It's nice to see Emily thriving after her own time with Arie!

