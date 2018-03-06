Sofía Vergara to Launch Empowered by Business Campaign on International Women's Day

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Sofia Vergara is joining forces with some of the most influential women, and it's all in the name of empowerment.
March 8th is the International Women's Day, and the Modern Family star has some big plans in the works. Vergara will partner up with ten of the most inspirational business women to launch her, Empowered by Business Campaign. The goal is to raise awareness of how empowering women through business is incredibly impactful. On Thursday, Vergara and ten influential women will share, via their social media, how business has altered their lives.
Sofia Vergara and these ten women will share their own inspirational stories:
Olivia Wilde (Conscious Commerce), Arianna Huffington (Thrive Global), Gabrielle Union(Flawless), Laura Brown (Editor in Chief, InStyle), Hannah Bronfman (HBFIT), Nina Garcia (Editor in Chief, Elle), Carly Zakin & Danielle Weisberg (Founders of theSkimm), Susan Rockefeller (Musings Mag), and Lauren Bush (FEED).
Vergara is the co-founder of social enterprise, EBY. Through EBY she gives 10% of net sales to empower women out of poverty and into the business world via microfinance with a small loan. Each loan, which EBY thinks of as "first break" enables an underprivileged woman to start or grow her business.
"I co-founded EBY because I believe the most powerful way to empower women is through business. EBY is a business that fuels women into business. I am excited to shine the light on the top ten women who are a testament of what is possible through hard work and dedication. I hope this campaign inspires women to embrace the power within themselves," Vergara says in a statement. As each woman becomes self-sufficient, her loan is repaid and passed to another woman, creating a multiplier effect.
EBY has a patented flocking technology that prevents sliding and riding and is made with lightweight seamless fabric. Styles include a thong, cheeky, brief, g-string, and bikini with sizes ranging from XS-4X.
In addition to her successful acting career, Vergara is also a very successful entrepreneur with everything from a profitable line of contemporary furniture to multiple fragrances and being a brand ambassador for global brands like Covergirl. Vergara and her business partner of over 20 years, Luis Balaguer (founder and CEO of Latin World Entertainment). Through their working relationship Vergara, Balaguer, and Keegan Killian met with Renata Black and together, EBY was founded.