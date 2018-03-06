All the Details on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Engagement Ring for Becca Kufrin Before Their Breakup

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin's love story really was a romantic one at some point.

Before camera crews rolled on the couple's very public breakup, The Bachelor finale featured a proposal filled with everything fans love and expect.

Sure, the pair found themselves in a country far, far away. Yes, the backdrop featured flowers, rivers and animals. And you better believe a stunning engagement ring was close behind.

E! News can confirm Arie proposed to Becca with a three-carat oval diamond sparkler from jewelry designer Neil Lane.

"It's very feminine with a gentle look and soft edges," Neil shared with People. "It has my signature detail under the gallery and lots of little diamonds that make it sparkle. It has a vintage look but with soft and feminine touches."

Photos

28 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin, Engagement Ring

ABC

As fans of ABC's reality show know, the engagement didn't lead to a happily ever after. In fact, Arie shared with Becca on Monday night's episode that he still has feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

According to Neil, this season's controversial Bachelor may have shown signs that he still had feelings for both of the finalists.

"He really liked this one ring he felt would be perfect for Becca, but he kept coming back to this other ring, which was completely different, and saying how it would be perfect for this other girl," Bachelor Nation's go-to jeweler explained. "He was very indecisive and there was a hesitation — and he took the process very, very seriously."

While we wait to find out what Becca did with the engagement ring—she took it off during Monday night's difficult conversation with Arie—the publicist is speaking out about her heartbreaking split.

"He's a good person, I don't think he's a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it's just the result of his actions," she shared with People. "At the end of the day, I don't think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be. I don't think he thought it through, but I don't think he did it maliciously to break my heart."

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose airs tonight at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

