Prince Liam Pleads for Cyrus' Help to End King Robert's Reign: "Teach Me How to Defeat Him!"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

No more Prince nice guy! 

On the season premiere of The Royals, Prince Liam (William Moseley) means business, and he's going to need a little help from Cyrus (Jake Maskall) to end King Robert's (Max Brown) treacherous reign. 

When we last saw him, Prince Liam still had a lot of questions about King Robert's disappearance, and he's not just going to let it go. "What if Robert and Ted were working together, and my brother's time on that island was simply the greatest alibi ever created?" he shares with Cyrus in an attempt to get his help. 

"He had a chance to come home. He had several chances, but he stayed on the island," Liam reveals. But Cyrus is already one step ahead of him. "Until Simon was dead. That's damn brilliant actually—if it's true," Cyrus shares. 

Watch

The Royals Family Tree

"Then help me prove it, will you?" Liam begs of him. However, it's not going to be as simple as that. Cyrus knows all too well that an evil like Robert's may prove dangerous for the both of them. 

"No, I won't. Because if it is true, that psychopath is operating at a level that you can't even begin to understand," Cyrus warns his naive nephew. Liam isn't giving up easily. "Take me under your wing. Teach me how to defeat him," he pleads. 

"Do you understand how insidious this is? To pay a madman to kill your father, then willingly have your plane shot down, stranding yourself on a deserted island for months," Cyrus tells him. "If he actually did it, maybe he deserves to be king."

See the drama unfold in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , The Royals , William Moseley , Elizabeth Hurley , Alexandra Park , Feuds , Jake Maskall , Top Stories
Latest News
The Arrangement Season 2

Megan Morrison Is Keeping Her Friends Close and Her Enemies Closer on Season Two of The Arrangement

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Shares Tips to "Look Thin AF" in Photos

American Idol, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest

How American Idol Found the Perfect "Recipe" Of Judges

Selena Gomez Suffered Complication After Kidney Transplant

Meghan King Edmonds, Beyonce, Pregnancy Photo

Meghan King Edmonds Copies Beyoncé's Iconic Pregnancy Photo

Lili Reinhardt, Photoshop, Cosmo

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Slam Cosmopolitan Philippines for Photoshopping Their Bodies

Alpha Male Madness

Alpha Male Madness 2018: Nominate Your Favorite TV Actors Now

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.