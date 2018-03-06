Ashlee Simpson Ross Says She "Definitely" Wants One More Kid with Husband Evan

by Lindsay Farber | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 1:50 PM

Ashlee Simpson Ross is coming clean about her growing family.

The 33-year-old singer and her musician husband, Evan Ross, sat down for an interview with co-host Claudia Jordan on The Raw Word where they dished about wanting more kids.

"I'd love more kids. We're definitely having another one," Evan said when asked of their plans.

"I want to finish this album and then definitely, for sure," Ashlee added. "Definitely one more, and then we'll see what happens after that."

The couple, who married back in 2014, are parents to daughter Jagger, 2, as well as son Bronx, 9, from Ashlee's previous marriage to Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

When asked about raising children in the spotlight, the pair shed light on the matter.

"As long as you give your children love and they understand what's going on in the world and have compassion, I think it's not the hardest thing in the world," Evan revealed.

"And being a mom is my number one thing in life. Our kids are incredible," Ashlee added.

In regards to their adorable children, the couple explained that Jagger already has her sights set on following in her grandmother, Diana Ross', footsteps.

"Bronx is creative and sweet and he's got an old soul. And Jagger is the boss," Ashlee said. "She's already like, ‘Give me the microphone and the shiny dresses and I am going to be [Grandma]."

"She loves her [Grandma]. She wants to dress in glitter."

Back in November, Jagger's dreams became a reality at the 2017 American Music Awards when she hopped on stage with Diana while her iconic grandmother received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"This is all about love," Diana said as she accepted the statue. "This says it all. This is my family and I'm sending love out there to all of you."

Here's hoping for baby No. 2!

