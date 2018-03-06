Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Separate After Two Years of Marriage

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 1:44 PM

Usher, Grace Miguel

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

It's over for Usher and his wife of two years, Grace Miguel. The couple has called it quits, ending their relationship after about 10 years together.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

Usher last shared a post with Grace on social media in October just before Halloween. Back in January, Grace posted a photo of Usher on Instagram, celebrating 2018.

Usher Dishes on His Wedding to Grace Miguel for the First Time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The couple has been very private about their relationship from the very beginning. In January 2015, multiple source confirmed to E! News that the singer was engaged to his longtime girlfriend and business partner. In September of the same year, Usher was spotted wearing a wedding band, sparking marriage rumors.

"They are extremely happy and the way it was done was very sweet and romantic," a source told E! News after confirming that the couple had tied the knot. "He can't wait to spend the rest of his life with her."

Months after the couple tied the knot, Usher finally opened up about his wedding to Grace on The Ellen Show.

Usher confirmed the news and told Ellen DeGeneres, "You know what's funny? We put this picture up and we were actually just in Cuba on a cultural exchange and people were like,' Hey, they got married.' You know the ring is on the other finger, you guys," he joked. "But, we had a great time. Wonderful woman, Grace Raymond."

Prior to his marriage to Grace, Usher was married to Tameka Foster. They divorced in 2009.

