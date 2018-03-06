Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Fights Back Against "Parent Shamers"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 12:43 PM
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean went on vacation...and received criticism for it.
The couple, who welcomed their first child together, Memphis Aldean Williams, at the end of the 2017, were shammed for leaving their son at home while they went to the Bahamas. In response, Brittany fired back in an Instagram message to the "parent shamers."
"Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers... vacations are ok for new parents to take," Brittany began her post. "Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time."
She continued, "IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments. If you don't agree with something, PLEASE... do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed♥️ And for all the sweet, positive, happy people... we love you and thank you!!"
Before leaving on their trip last week, Brittany shared a photo with her social media followers of herself looking at a photo of baby Memphis on the plane. "Haven't even left Nashville and I miss him so much it hurts," she captioned the pic.
A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on
And it looks like Brittany and Jason are back at home with their little one today. Brittany shared a photo of their baby boy on Instagram Tuesday.
The couple tied the knot in March 2015.
What do you think about the criticism they received over their vacation? Sound off in the comments!
