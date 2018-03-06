Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles' 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Tragic Car Crash

Abigail Blumeinstein, the 4-year-old daughter of Broadway star Ruthie Ann Blumeinstein, was hit by a driver and killed on Mar. 5.

According to the New York Police Department, the crash occurred at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope in Brooklyn, New York. A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad revealed that the 44-year-old operator of the vehicle "failed to maintain control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrians." The car didn't stop until it hit a parked and unoccupied car. According to NBC 4 New York, the driver claimed to have a medical issue.

Blumenstein, who uses the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Blumenstein, who is pregnant, and her daughter weren't the only ones hit by the Volvo. Another woman was injured but is in stable condition. The woman's 1-year-old son Joshua Lew, however, was killed.

The New York Daily News identified the injured woman as Lauren Lew.

The NYPD also tells E! News a 46-year-old male was also hit by the vehicle and brought to the hospital in stable condition.