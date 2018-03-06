Katy Perry's Friend From 6th Grade Reveals Just How Obsessed With Boobs She Was

Pay attention because Katy Perry got quite the entertaining visit from her past.

The Grammy nominee stopped by the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night before heading off to Chile for her world tour. While in the late-night hot seat, Kimmel revealed the show had rounded up five strangers and one person from her past for her to talk to. First, Perry had to figure out who she actually knew, which proved to be a bit of a challenge.

After first picking a guy who she doesn't actually know at all, the star tried again with a smiling lady named Ahnika who she was friends with in the sixth and seventh grade at Santa Barbara Christian School. "What an incredibly beautiful woman you've grown into," Perry complimented.