Becca Kufrin Forgives Arie Luyendyk Jr. for Breaking Up With Her on The Bachelor

Kufrin knew Luyendyk had professed his love for Burnham on the show and that he had conflicting feelings about the breakup. However, she said she experienced "red flags" once season 22 premiered in early January. Kufrin told People she caught Luyendyk liking some of Burnham's Instagram photos. Apparently, Burnham wasn't the only former contestant he was contacting. Bekah Martinez revealed Luyendyk direct messaged her after the show, too.

"I was upset, I was angry at times, I felt betrayed," Kufrin told People. "When I started noticing those little things like the Instagram likes, I was trying to come at it from a relationship standpoint to compromise and talk through it."

Looking back, Kufrin said she wishes Luyendyk hadn't proposed and that she would have been "fine" pursing a relationship without an engagement.

However, she doesn't fault Burnham for her fallout with Luyendyk.

"At the end of the day, we both just fell in love with the same guy and she can't help that," Kufrin told the magazine. "The only person that I can fault in this is Arie and the way he handled it. I do feel a little bad that it's going to be really tough for them when all of this is said and done. Social media is a hard world to navigate through, and there's going to be a lot of negativity and I don't think she deserves that."