The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Weighs In on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Shocking Decision: "I Expect to Catch Some Heat"

Bachelor Nation is shook, including the master of all things Bachelor Chris Harrison. In the finale of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, Arie sent Lauren Burnham packing and proposed to Becca Kufrin…only to break up with Becca and go after Lauren. Drama.

"I've had a change of heart," Arie said.

Harrison has been overseeing The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and the other spinoffs as host since the beginning and the move shocked him. "That was wild," he said on Good Morning America. "Sixteen years of this and that was breathtaking. It was a lot even for me. It's a lot to take in.