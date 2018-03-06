Bekah Martinez Calls Out Arie Luyendyk Jr. for DM'ing Her After The Bachelor

Even Chris Harrison couldn't have predicted this drama.

After Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with the woman he proposed to on Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Bekah Martinez called out the former race car driver on Twitter and accused him of direct messaging her after the show.

The 23-year-old nanny tweeted screenshots of their alleged exchanges. One image showed Luyendyk messaging her on Feb. 2 (after the show) about a picture showing Martinez's face on a milk carton. Earlier that month, it was revealed that Martinez, a.k.a Bekah M, had at one time been on a missing person's list.

"This may just win the internet today," Luyendyk wrote in the message. "Such a shame they didn't use your license photo."

"Lol! I made that," Martinez responded at the time. "So there was no way in hell I was using the license photo…hahaha."

Luyendyk then wrote back, "So good. You seriously crack me up. Hope all is well."