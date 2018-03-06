Bekah Martinez Calls Out Arie Luyendyk Jr. for DM'ing Her After The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Bekah Martinez

Mike Pont/Getty Images, ABC

Even Chris Harrison couldn't have predicted this drama.

After Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with the woman he proposed to on Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Bekah Martinez called out the former race car driver on Twitter and accused him of direct messaging her after the show. 

The 23-year-old nanny tweeted screenshots of their alleged exchanges. One image showed Luyendyk messaging her on Feb. 2 (after the show) about a picture showing Martinez's face on a milk carton. Earlier that month, it was revealed that Martinez, a.k.a Bekah M, had at one time been on a missing person's list

"This may just win the internet today," Luyendyk wrote in the message. "Such a shame they didn't use your license photo."

"Lol! I made that," Martinez responded at the time. "So there was no way in hell I was using the license photo…hahaha."

Luyendyk then wrote back, "So good. You seriously crack me up. Hope all is well."

The Bachelor Finale Reveals Who Arie Luyendyk Jr. Originally Proposed To

However, this isn't the only time Luyendyk reached out. According to Martinez's screenshots, he also messaged her on Feb. 3 and wrote "Just realized you were born the same year as my first 2-on-1." The age gap between Martinez and Luyendyk was a hot topic on the show.

"DM'ing your ex is a good look too @ariejr," Martinez wrote alongside the messages. She then tweeted, "Yeah Arie was probably being friendly but guess what I DON'T CARE HAHAHA, BOY BYEEEEE."

Martinez's tweets come shortly after Luyendyk proposed to Becca Kufrin and the broke up with her on the season finale. During the break up, Luyendyk said he still had feelings for the show's runner up Lauren Burnham

Martinez defended Kufrin on social media and continued to slam Luyekndyk.

"hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest f--king tool I've ever seen," she wrote. Becca is a queen. A goddess. Thank the LORD he's out of her life."

Looks like Martinez is happy she didn't get that final rose.

