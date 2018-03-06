Bekah Martinez Calls Out Arie Luyendyk Jr. for DM'ing Her After The Bachelor

Mike Pont/Getty Images, ABC
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 5:14 AM
Mike Pont/Getty Images, ABC
Even Chris Harrison couldn't have predicted this drama.
After Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with the woman he proposed to on Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Bekah Martinez called out the former race car driver on Twitter and accused him of direct messaging her after the show.
The 23-year-old nanny tweeted screenshots of their alleged exchanges. One image showed Luyendyk messaging her on Feb. 2 (after the show) about a picture showing Martinez's face on a milk carton. Earlier that month, it was revealed that Martinez, a.k.a Bekah M, had at one time been on a missing person's list.
"This may just win the internet today," Luyendyk wrote in the message. "Such a shame they didn't use your license photo."
"Lol! I made that," Martinez responded at the time. "So there was no way in hell I was using the license photo…hahaha."
Luyendyk then wrote back, "So good. You seriously crack me up. Hope all is well."
However, this isn't the only time Luyendyk reached out. According to Martinez's screenshots, he also messaged her on Feb. 3 and wrote "Just realized you were born the same year as my first 2-on-1." The age gap between Martinez and Luyendyk was a hot topic on the show.
"DM'ing your ex is a good look too @ariejr," Martinez wrote alongside the messages. She then tweeted, "Yeah Arie was probably being friendly but guess what I DON'T CARE HAHAHA, BOY BYEEEEE."
Martinez's tweets come shortly after Luyendyk proposed to Becca Kufrin and the broke up with her on the season finale. During the break up, Luyendyk said he still had feelings for the show's runner up Lauren Burnham.
Martinez defended Kufrin on social media and continued to slam Luyekndyk.
"hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest f--king tool I've ever seen," she wrote. Becca is a queen. A goddess. Thank the LORD he's out of her life."
that moment when you realize you dodged a bullet @ariejr pic.twitter.com/jkW2dyS5Go— bekah martinez ? (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018
Looks like Martinez is happy she didn't get that final rose.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Tyler Henry Connects Giuliana Rancic With Her Husband Bill's Late Father on Hollywood Medium: ''He’s Looking Over Him''
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!