Bachelor Nation Slams Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Decision to Film Breakup With Becca Kufrin

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 8:43 PM

Bachelor Nation is not impressed with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

On tonight's three-hour finale of The Bachelor, fans were left with a wide variety of emotions after the reality star chose to break up with Becca Kufrin in front of cameras.

Some were left heartbroken for Becca who thought she was just meeting up with her new fiancé. But mostly, viewers felt outrage after Arie chose to catch his leading lady completely off guard—with camera crews included.

As soon as the show aired tonight on ABC, some of Bachelor Nation's most memorable contestants didn't hold back when watching the split play out.

"I don't like this one bit. Shouldn't have filmed. #thebachelor," Sean Lowe shared on Twitter. "Not only is this unfair to Becca, it makes Arie look bad. But hey, it's never been done before! #TheBachelor."

The Bachelor Finale Reveals Who Arie Luyendyk Jr. Originally Proposed To

Ben Higgins agreed that the split should not have been filmed for all of America to see.

"How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation," he admitted. "We don't belong in this conversation....but im still watching #TheBachelor."

So what did the rest of Bachelor Nation think? Take a look at just some of the reactions below.

And if you thought tonight was dramatic, Tuesday's night live show is expected to be even more crazy as Arie, Becca and runner-up Lauren Burnham will reunite for the first time.

Buckle up, pop culture fans!

Watch The Bachelor finale tonight and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

