Bachelor Nation Slams Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Decision to Film Breakup With Becca Kufrin

Bachelor Nation is not impressed with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

On tonight's three-hour finale of The Bachelor, fans were left with a wide variety of emotions after the reality star chose to break up with Becca Kufrin in front of cameras.

Some were left heartbroken for Becca who thought she was just meeting up with her new fiancé. But mostly, viewers felt outrage after Arie chose to catch his leading lady completely off guard—with camera crews included.

As soon as the show aired tonight on ABC, some of Bachelor Nation's most memorable contestants didn't hold back when watching the split play out.

"I don't like this one bit. Shouldn't have filmed. #thebachelor," Sean Lowe shared on Twitter. "Not only is this unfair to Becca, it makes Arie look bad. But hey, it's never been done before! #TheBachelor."