The Bachelor Finale Just Showed the Worst 40 Minute Scene TV Has Ever Had

That was more brutal than we could have possibly imagined.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. struggled through that entire finale, through every final date, through every moment of his decision between "undeniable love" Lauren and "makes more sense" Becca. Now that we know who he ends up picking after first not picking her, it feels like his decision was between who he really loved and who he just felt was the right practical choice.

Lauren always had trouble opening up, and Becca just made everything so easy. Even Arie's family told him to pick Becca, but Arie has always obviously loved Lauren despite her barely speaking to him, so it always felt like he was going to pick her.