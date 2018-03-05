Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's First Family Vacation in 2 Years Is Well Worth the Wait

Wanna get away? Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley may just have you saying yes!

The Hollywood couple and their three kids recently packed their bags for a tropical vacation to Mexico. And while the trip may have been a long time in the making, pictures are quickly proving that it was well worth the wait.

On Monday afternoon, Katherine shared just some of the many fun memories her family had while enjoying warm temperatures and picture-perfect beaches.

"#Thoseheavenlydays are plentiful in this extraordinarily beautiful, peaceful serene spot in Mexico," she wrote while posing in a red bikini. "I may never leave..."

Katherine added, "From snow to snow. First family vacation in two years...man am I grateful to be here! #thoseheavenlydays are sun soaked ocean views enjoyed with friends and family! #mexicofantastico."

According to social media, the family enjoyed everything from pool time, bike rides and trips to the beach. In fact, Josh was inspired on his vacation to create a new project.

"Momma bear @katherineheigl lookin super HOT last night with that Mexico sun kissed face !!" he shared on Instagram. "I'm taking lots of @gopro footage—gonna edit a really cool video to some of my new songs while I'm here!!"

Long before their trip, E! News was able to chat with Katherine about her successful marriage. When asked to share her secrets to a long-lasting bond, the actress shared her perspective.

"I have no idea! I think honestly, that we just are really good friends. I think this is the first relationship where I've felt like my partner's more than just my lover, if you will, and is a friend as well," she shared with us. "We're sort of best friends, we get along really well, we have a really good time together. We have our moments, like any couple, so we just sort of cling to that friendship when stuff gets hard."

Enjoy the rest of your getaway!

