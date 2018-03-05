Then and Now: See the Stars' First Oscars vs. Their 2018 Looks

Scott Nelson/AFP/Getty Images, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 6:07 PM
From year to year and decade to decade, styles change, evolve, flourish and die. Nowhere does the trend transformation show up more than on the red carpet, namely the Oscars red carpet!
From Nicole Kidman's velvet Valentino minidress in 1991 to yesterday's eye-catching cobalt blue Armani Privé dress, even celebs look vastly different from the first time they stepped on the red carpet at Oscars ages ago to this year's 90th Annual Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Take a walk down memory lane, on the road to Oscars past and peep what stars looked like then and what they look like now.
While some stars' Oscar debut was only a few years ago, other Tinsel Town mainstays, like Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Garner and Salma Hayek, have been hitting the step and repeat at Hollywood' biggest night for decades. The first time Jane Fonda was at the Oscars was in 1969!
Check out the celebs at the Oscars then and now...
