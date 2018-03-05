WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph's Hilarious Presentation and More OMG Moments From the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 5:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It was a night to remember! 

The 2018 Oscars were on Sunday night and Hollywood was buzzing with excitement. Between Jimmy Kimmel hosting and all the hilarious memes, it's hard to pick out the best moments from the evening. Of course there were some major wins, but some of the best moments of the awards show had nothing to do with who was given a golden statue. 

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph stole the show with their hilarious banter while presenting an award together. Many people even remarked that the Academy may have found their hosts for next year's show, and we'd have to agree. What were some other standout moments? 

Watch

Oscars 2018 Fashion Round-Up

Watch the full breakdown in the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Movies , Tiffany Haddish , Maya Rudolph , Top Stories
Latest News
Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's First Family Vacation in 2 Years Is Well Worth the Wait

Scheana Marie, Robert Valletta

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says Past Relationship Made Her ''Look Really Stupid''

Becca, Lauren B., The Bachelor

The Bachelor Finale Reveals Who Arie Luyendyk Jr. Originally Proposed To

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Look Inside Kylie Jenner's Butterfly-Filled Nursery for Baby Stormi

Nicole Kidman, 2000 Oscars, 2018 Oscars, First Oscars

Then and Now: See the Stars' First Oscars vs. Their 2018 Looks

Issa Rae, American Black Film Festival Honors

Issa Rae to Host the 2018 CFDA Awards as First Female Host in Nearly a Decade

Most Notorious Celebrity Award Show Thefts

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -