Botched Renewed for Season 5! Watch a Wild Promo Ahead of the Show's Emotional Return

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Botched is coming back, baby! 

We know you missed Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow, but fear no more, because they're bringing you more life-changing plastic surgery procedures when season four of Botched returns on May 9 at 9 p.m. on E!. Plus, the show has been renewed for season five!  

"A year ago, my life changed completely for the worst," an emotional patient reveals in the newest season four teaser. "I don't want to look like this the rest of my life—I don't." She came to the perfect place to get her smile back. 

Photos

Most Interesting Patients on Botched

"This is the reason you come to people like us," Dr. Dubrow told her. "Because we're going to figure it out!" That's just one of the many surgeries they are using to help people this season. But, of course, there is also a fair share of unconventional patients as well. 

"My dream is to become a fantasy character," one patient reveals to them. "I think you've reached that goal," Dr. Dubrow jokes upon seeing him. One thing is for sure, expect the unexpected! 

Watch the teaser above before Botched returns! 

Botched returns Wednesday, May 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Botched , Plastic Surgery , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Top Stories
Latest News
Ruthie Ann Miles

Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles' 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Deadly Car Crash

Katy Perry, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Katy Perry's Friend From 6th Grade Reveals Just How Obsessed With Boobs She Was

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, 2015

Gayle King Pressures Oprah Winfrey to Run for President on CBS This Morning

Giuliana Rancic, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Connects Giuliana Rancic With Her Husband Bill's Late Father on Hollywood Medium: ''He’s Looking Over Him''

The Bachelor, Rebecca

Becca Kufrin Forgives Arie Luyendyk Jr. for Breaking Up With Her on The Bachelor

Chris Harrison

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Weighs In on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Shocking Decision: "I Expect to Catch Some Heat"

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Wows in Budget-Friendly White for Sweet School Visit

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -