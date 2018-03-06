EXCLUSIVE!

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Wedding Threatens to Tear Her Sisters Apart on Braxton Family Values

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 5:00 AM

Drama! There's tension between the Braxton sisters, and all signs point to Toni Braxton's upcoming wedding to Birdman as the source. 

E! News has the exclusive on the official trailer for season six of WE tv's Braxton Family Values, which features Toni, TamarTraciTowandaTrina and their mom Evelyn struggling to keep the peace at home. 

After Toni reveals her rapper beau has popped the question,  she asks Tamar to plan her nuptials. But despite Tamar's interest in taking on the responsibility, Mama E has another sister in mind. "I think Tamar is good, but I think Towanda is good also," prompting Toni to yell out, "I'm breaking out in hives!"

Of course, each of the Braxton ladies are facing their own personal struggles head-on.

Towanda alludes to relationship issues, telling her mom, "Everything was cool until he found out I was seeing somebody." Meanwhile, Tamar continues to grapple with the aftermath of her "very public divorce" from Vincent Herbert and says she's in "hiding."

There's also an arrest, bombshell media leak and a "shocking betrayal" that forces the sisters to "pick a side." To see the full trailer, press play on the video above! 

Braxton Family Values returns Thursday, March 22 at 9 pm on WE tv.

