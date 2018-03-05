Charmed Reboot Finds Its 3 Sisters

The power of three is complete!

The CW's reboot of Charmed has officially found its three witchy sisters, with the final casting announced Monday.

Described as "fierce, funny, feminist," the reboot centers on three sisters who discover that they are witches after the tragic death of their mother.

Madeleine Mantock (The Tomorrow People, Into the Badlands) will play the oldest sister Macy. She's a geneticist who is described as practical, driven, and brilliant, and she's completely shocked by the discovery that she's a witch.