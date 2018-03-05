Get in formation! Beyoncé and Jay-Z are going on tour together.

Shortly after an "On the Run 2" tour date appeared (and then disappeared) on Bey's Facebook on Monday, a source tells E! News that the couple is indeed going on tour together again.

"They are scheduled to go on tour together," the insider shares. "This should happen before the end of the year if everything goes as planned. This is something they are really looking forward to."

This chapter in the couple's lives "is the strongest they ever been and they feel it will be an epic experience," the source tells us, adding that their three kids will be going on tour with them.