Tyler Henry Connects Giuliana Rancic With Her Husband Bill's Late Father on Hollywood Medium: ''He’s Looking Over Him''

Giuliana Rancic is taking home a special message to her husband Bill Rancic.

In this clip from this week's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler Henry channels Giuliana's late father-in-law, Ed, who died from cancer-related complications.

"Now for some reason when I'm connecting to this Ed energy, he's having me kind of focus on, I don't know what this is, but he's bringing me to my bones," Tyler says.

It didn't take long for Giuliana to make the connection.

"When Ed got sick, they needed a match for him and my husband went and found his brother and it was not easy and he found him and he convinced him to come back and to give him the bone marrow," she explains.