Robert Lopez Makes History at 2018 Oscars as the First Double EGOT Winner

It's safe to say that we're going to remember Robert Lopez for a long time after last night.

Not only did the Coco songwriter win an Oscar for his song "Remember Me", Lopez also made history by becoming the first person to ever win EGOT twice.

According to Entertainment Weekly, "Lopez was the youngest person ever to complete an EGOT (39 his first go-around) and the quickest to win all four awards —10 years." Other one-time EGOT winners include Whoopi Goldberg and Mel Brooks.

Here is a timeline of Lopez's double EGOT awards:

Tony Awards 2004: Best Original Score won for Avenue Q

Emmy Awards 2008: Outstanding Music Direction and Composition won for The Wonder Pets

Emmy Awards 2010: Outstanding Music Direction and Composition won for The Wonder Pets

Tony Awards 2011: Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score won for The Book of Mormon

Grammy Awards 2012: Best Musical Theater Album won for "The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording."

Academy Awards 2014: Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song won for Frozen's "Let It Go"

Grammy Awards 2015: Best Song Written for Visual Media won for Frozen's "Let It Go"

Academy Awards 2018: Best Original Song for Coco's "Remember Me"