Is The Bachelor's Obsession With Proposals Hurting the Franchise?

The Bachelor, we need to have The Talk.

In 22 seasons, The Bachelor has seen 14 men bend the knee, presenting their final choice with a glistening ring, tilted at just the right angle to see the Neil Lane logo in the tiny box. That means seven seasons of ABC's long-running reality hit have ended with the couple choosing to just continue dating (with one exception, which we'll get to in a minute), sometimes with a promise ring offered as a symbol of commitment, providing some security for viewers who just invested hours of their time and energy into a relationship.

And yet, during the last season of The Bachelorette, one man seemed to become the temporary thorn in the franchise's side for refusing to get down on one knee: Peter Kraus.